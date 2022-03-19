CBSE 12th Term 1 Result LIVE Updates 2022: How to Check Marks, Meet Toppers, Know Term 2 Details

The highest marks one can score in CBSE 12th term exams is full 100 per cent. In term 1 class 10 exams too, a large number of students have got full marks. Since it was an MCQ format paper, earlier expectations were being made that the term 1 exams could take the overall marks higher for students. Not just this time, last year too, the highest marks obtained in CBSE 12th boards was 100 per cent. More than 1 lakh kids had got 95 per cent marks in 2021. Such high marks often take college admission cut-offs high too.