CBSE 2023 LIVE: Classes 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Timetable Releasing Soon at cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the classes 10, and 12 board exams 2023 will commence from February 15 but the detailed datesheet is still awaited. As per reports, the board exam dates for the CBSE classes 10 and 12 will be out soon at cbse.nic.in. CBSE has also revised the syllabus and is conducting exams with 100 per cent syllabus nearly two years after reducing it.

This time, a minimum of 40 per cent of questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam 2023 and 30 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 exams 2023 will be competency-based, the education ministry has said. As per the revised exam pattern, questions will come in a variety of formats, including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning, and case-based problems.

The written exams will consist of 80 marks whereas the internal assessments or practicals will have 20 marks. Meanwhile, the CBSE practical examinations, project, or internal assessment for the session 2022-23 are scheduled from January 1. To avoid crowding and social distancing, the schools will call the students in sub-groups of 10 students each, CBSE has said.

