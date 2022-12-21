CBSE 2023 LIVE: Classes 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Timetable Releasing Soon at cbse.nic.in

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 10:18 IST
Delhi University Vice-chancellor, Yogesh Singh, has revealed that CBSE students have an “inherent advantage" in CUET-based admissions. He said that greater options regarding the question papers provided to students could help students coming from state boards. The VC said the use of the NCERT curriculum for CUET gives CBSE Board students a competitive edge…read more
A minimum of 40 per cent of questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam 2023 and 30 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 exams 2023 will be competency-based. Besides, questions for the board exams 2023 will come in a variety of formats, including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning, and case-based problems. The written exams will consist of 80 marks whereas the internal assessments or practicals will account for the remaining 20 marks.
CBSE is planning to shift towards 5+3+3+4 pedagogical structure in line with the NEP 2020. The board will soon disseminate an order asking all CBSE board-affiliated schools in India to make provisions for a migration from the current 10+2 system to the proposed 5+3+3+4 one. The board is likely to issue directions for the adoption of the new system of education soon…read more
|YEAR
|10TH
|12TH
|2022
|94.40%
|92.71%
|2021
|99.04%
|99.37%
|2020
|91.46%
|88.78%
|2019
|91.10%
|83.40%
The CBSE has released the sample papers for the 10th and 12th board exam 2023 at cbseacademic.nic.in. The marking scheme too has been released. “The Board issues Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and Marking Schemes for classes X and XII to provide a broad template to serve as a guide for ensuring uniformity and proper coverage of the curricula. Further, SQPs give a broad understanding about the Question Paper Design and need to be used for classroom teaching and learning activities with an overall focus on promoting the application of concepts in real-life and holistic learning," reads the official notice.
After holding the 10th and 12th exams on a reduced syllabus for nearly two years, CBSE will go back to 100 per cent syllabus. The board has also rationalized its syllabus and some topics have been eliminated to make up for Covid-19 time loss. The official syllabus is available at cbse.nic.in. The detailed date sheet too will be out soon at the official website.
The CBSE practical examinations, project, or internal assessment for the session 2022-23 are scheduled from January 1. The schools situated in the winter-bound areas are expected to remain closed during the month of January due to the winter season and for such schools, the practicals has been preponed. It will be held from November 15 to December 14. To avoid crowding and social distancing, the schools will call the students in sub-groups of 10 students each, CBSE said.
Step 1. Go to the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in.
Step 2. Now, go to the main website of CBSE.
Step 3. On the homepage, click on the link – CBSE class 10 and 12 date sheet 2023.
Step 4. CBSE date sheet 2023 pdf file will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5. Now, download and save CBSE date sheet Class 10, 12 pdf file.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the classes 10, and 12 board exams 2023 will commence from February 15 but the detailed datesheet is still awaited. As per reports, the board exam dates for the CBSE classes 10 and 12 will be out soon at cbse.nic.in. CBSE has also revised the syllabus and is conducting exams with 100 per cent syllabus nearly two years after reducing it.
This time, a minimum of 40 per cent of questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam 2023 and 30 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 exams 2023 will be competency-based, the education ministry has said. As per the revised exam pattern, questions will come in a variety of formats, including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning, and case-based problems.
The written exams will consist of 80 marks whereas the internal assessments or practicals will have 20 marks. Meanwhile, the CBSE practical examinations, project, or internal assessment for the session 2022-23 are scheduled from January 1. To avoid crowding and social distancing, the schools will call the students in sub-groups of 10 students each, CBSE has said.
