CBSE 2023 LIVE: When is 10th, 12th Board Exam Date Sheet? All You Need to Know

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the board exams from February 15. The detailed date sheet of the 10th and 12th board exams are expected to be released soon. Once out, it will be available at cbse.nic.in. The board usually releases the timetable around 45 to 60 days before the exam commences.

CBSE has also revised the syllabus and is conducting exams with 100 per cent syllabus nearly two years after reducing it. A minimum of 40 per cent of questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam 2023 and 30 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 exams 2023 will be competency-based, the education ministry has said.

As per the revised exam pattern, questions will come in a variety of formats, including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning, and case-based problems. The written exams will consist of 80 marks whereas the internal assessments or practicals will have 20 marks. The CBSE practical examinations, project, or internal assessment for the session 2022-23 will start from January 1.

