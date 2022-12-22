Home / News / education-career / CBSE 2023 LIVE: When is 10th, 12th Board Exam Date Sheet? All You Need to Know
CBSE 2023 LIVE: When is 10th, 12th Board Exam Date Sheet? All You Need to Know

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023 Datesheet Update: The CBSE board exam timetable is likely to be out soon at cbse.nic.in. The exams are expected to commence from Feb 15

By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 10:03 IST

New Delhi, India

The  Read More

Dec 22, 2022 10:03 IST

CBSE board exam 2023 date sheet today? Check steps to download

Step 1. Go to the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in.

Step 2. Now, go to the main website of CBSE.

Step 3. On the homepage, click on the link – CBSE class 10 and 12 date sheet 2023.

Step 4. CBSE date sheet 2023 pdf file will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Now, download and save CBSE date sheet Class 10, 12 pdf file.

Dec 22, 2022 09:55 IST

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Datesheet: When and Where to Check

The CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exams 2023 datesheet will likely be released by this month. As per media reports, it could be out anytime soon. However, CBSE is yet to confirm the exact dates. Once out, it will be made available at the official website of the board at cbse.nic.in.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the board exams from February 15. The detailed date sheet of the 10th and 12th board exams are expected to be released soon. Once out, it will be available at cbse.nic.in. The board usually releases the timetable around 45 to 60 days before the exam commences.

CBSE has also revised the syllabus and is conducting exams with 100 per cent syllabus nearly two years after reducing it. A minimum of 40 per cent of questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam 2023 and 30 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 exams 2023 will be competency-based, the education ministry has said.

As per the revised exam pattern, questions will come in a variety of formats, including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning, and case-based problems. The written exams will consist of 80 marks whereas the internal assessments or practicals will have 20 marks. The CBSE practical examinations, project, or internal assessment for the session 2022-23 will start from January 1.

