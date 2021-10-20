CBSE Allows Students to Change Exam City, Centre for Board Exams 2022

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start its board exams 2022 from November 30 with class 10 exams followed by class 12 exams from November 1. While the board had earlier said that it is trying to allow students their own schools as board exam centres, it has now also allowed a provision for students to change their city or exam centre depending upon their current area of residence. Considering the classes were being held online and many students have relocated in the meantime, CBSE has allowed the students to request for change of location, accordingly.

“It has come to the notice of the Board that some students are still not in the city of their school where they had taken admission and are residing somewhere else," said CBSE. adding, “at an appropriate time, CBSE will inform students to make a request to their respective schools to change the city of their exam centre. Schools will follow instructions given by CBSE to forward the request to CBSE in an online system."

The window to change the exam city will reopen soon, however, the exam dates are not mentioned yet by the board.

The term-end exams will be of 90-minutes duration. CBSE will set the question paper and send it to the schools along with the marking scheme. The exams will be conducted under the supervision of external center superintendents and observers appointed by CBSE. Marks of both term-I and II will be contributed to the final overall score of students. The term-I will be held in November-December while the term-II will be held in March-April.

In the final result, 50% of marks will be allotted based on practicals or internals. For class 10, three periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio, and practical work, speaking listening activities will be conducted. For class 12 the internal assessment will include unit tests at end of every topic, exploratory activities, practicals, and projects.

