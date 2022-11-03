CBSE Aryabhata Ganit Challenge: Application Process Begins for Classes 8 to 10, Know Eligibility Criteria

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the registration process for Aryabhata Ganit Challenge (AGC) 2022. The board has invited applications from students of Classes 8 to 10. CBSE is conducting the AGC to focus on the extent to which children are able to apply mathematics in their daily life.

“Mathematics in everyday life necessitates the development of specific skills and abilities in students. #AGC2022 is being organized by #CBSE this year for classes VIII to X. The online registration can be done till 15th Nov. 2022" stated the official Twitter handle of CBSE HQ.

Advertisement

Candidates can register for the AGC by visiting the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in. The schools affiliated with CBSE can apply till November 15 (5:30 pm).

The AGC will be held at two levels- level 1 and level 2. Level 1 of the competition will be held at the school level in a pen paper mode. The Level 2 of AGC will be held at the national level by CBSE in a computer based test (CBT) mode. Students participating should be aware that no fee will be charged to them for the first stage.

“All schools may encourage their students to participate in Āryabhaṭa Ganit Challenge and avail the opportunity to identify and nurture Mathematical skills and potential of students," reads the notification. The board also informs that the participation and performance of the students in this challenge may also be acknowledged in the portfolio.

Read | CBSE Invites Application for Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child

The duration of the CBSE Aryabhata Ganit Challenge will be one hour at both levels. The question paper will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The total weightage will be 40 marks and there will be no negative marks. The question paper along with answer key will be made available to the registered schools between 16 November to 21 November, 2022. The registered schools will conduct the test by using the question paper to identify the top three students.

Advertisement

The second level of the exam will be conducted on December 15. Schools can register the name of top three students by paying online fee of Rs 900 between November 28 and December 10, 2022. After the successful completion of the second-level computer test, the top 100 students from each CBSE region will be given a Merit certificate.

The students from Class 8 to 10 in CBSE affiliated schools are eligible to appear at the school level competition. While only the top three students from each affiliated school registered in the first stage will qualify for the AGC level 2 competition.

Read all the Latest Education News here