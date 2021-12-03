CBSE Asks Schools to Send Objections on Answer Keys, Question Papers After Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools to share their feedback including discrepancies if any in the question paper or answer key with the board soon after the exam is over. The board is conducting MCQ-only exams and uploads the answer key consisting of the answers to the question papers by the evening of the same day. “Although every possible care is taken by the Board, there may still be a possibility of some ambiguity in questions or discrepancy in answer keys," acknowledges the board.

Recently, in class 12 sociology board exams conducted on December 2, the board has called a question on Gujarat 2002 violence to be an ‘error’. The question stated, “The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took place under which government?" CBSE termed the question as “inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers".

Advertisement

>Read | CBSE Checking Term 1 Board Exams OMR Sheets on Same Day, Results to be Announced in Record Time

“Board has a well-settled system to address such issues. Therefore, it is informed that the evaluators may check/evaluate the OMRs according to the answer keys provided to them," said the board.

This year, the board exam pattern has been changed and it is the first time that the board is holding MCQ-based exams, or the board exams have been divided into two exams for the first time. The board is checking the answer sheets of students on the same day. Since the annual batch is still enrolled in classes, the board will declare results in record time and resume classes soon.

The term 1 results will be marks-only and no student will be termed to be failed or in repeater or compartment category based on term 1 board exam results, however, CBSE has also stated that in case of unfavourable circumstances due to Covid-19 pandemic in March-April, the final result will be based on term 1 exams only.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.