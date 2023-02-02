The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently announced a storytelling competition for Classes 3 to 12. Candidates can register for the competition online at the CBSE storytelling web portal on the board’s official website, cbse.gov.in. The online registrations window will be live till February 12. The competition is being conducted at multiple levels - school, regional, and national. Students will be allowed to choose from a wide variety of innovative topics which the board has already listed for the storytelling competition.

CBSE Storytelling Competition: Participation Level

School level: Schools have conducted a storytelling competition, on their own, from January 17 to January 31, for all categories. They will then select one best entry in every category to participate at the regional level.

Regional level: The regional-level storytelling competition will be conducted from February 1 to February 12 digitally via the CBSE storytelling app. From here, one best stories of each category will be further selected from each CBSE region. Also, each winner will receive an online merit certificate.

National level: The best entries selected at the regional level will then be evaluated at the national level digitally by a committee of experts. The winners of the national level will get an online merit certificate.

CBSE Storytelling Competition: How to Upload Video

For the regional level, the uploading of storytelling videos by schools can be done till February 12. It is to be noted that schools can upload videos of the selected students using an android phone only via the CBSE storytelling app. The schools are advised to get a consent letter from the parents or guardians of the candidate whose videos are being uploaded. Schools need to obtain a consent letter before uploading storytelling videos.

It is important to note that the size of the video should not be more than 2 MB. As per the duration, for the primary category, which is Classes 3 to 5, the total duration of the video needs to be 2 minutes. For the middle category, which is Classes 6 to 8, the duration of the video must be 2-3 minutes only. While for the secondary and senior secondary categories that are Classes 9 to 12, the overall duration of the video ought to be 3-4 minutes.

The assessment criteria of the videos will be done on the basis of content delivery, fluency, creativity, coherence, and expression.

