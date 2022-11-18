CBSE Begins Sahodaya Schools Conference, Launches Skill Modules, Practice Books for School Students

The CBSE Sahodaya School Conference began today on the theme Education 4.0-Reinveting Education 2030 and Beyond. The two-day conference will dwell upon various themes such as community school partnership, schooling versus education, technology for education, artificial intelligence in education, building learning communities, leadership, creative learning and capacity building of teachers.

Principals from over 800 CBSE affiliated schools in the country and abroad, academics and senior officers of the board are participating in conference being hosted at Vadodara. A number of skill modules for students of classes 6 to 8 were introduced on travel and tourism, marketing, media, beauty and wellness, design thinking and innovation. New modules for classes 11-12 in library and information science, cost accounting, early childhood care and education too were launched.

Practice books in science and mathematics has been developed for students of classes 9 and 10 in the subjects of mathematics and science to strengthen skills and competencies of students and help them apply the learnt concepts in real life situations and draw inferences, the board said.

CBSE has developed a ‘School Quality Assessment and Assurance (SQAA)’ Framework based on 7 domains covering all the aspects of school functioning and can be useful as a tool for accomplishing individual and institutional excellence. This has prepared as per NEP 2020 recommendations, says CBSE.

The board has also developed a competency-focussed practice questions aligned to the NCERT curriculum in the subjects of English, mathematics, science and social science for class 10 students to test conceptual understanding and application.

SAFAL assessment frameworks for grades 3, 5 and 8 were also launched in the subjects of language (English/Hindi), mathematics and EVS or science. These include domains, strands, competencies, and define learning outcomes at various proficiency levels.

Further, a hand book on positive parenting has also been launched that contains post COVID challenges and include topics such as mental and emotional wellness of children, parenting the pre-teens, gender equality and child abuse protection, children with special needs, online learning for parents and more, the board added.

