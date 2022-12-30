CBSE Board Exam 2023 Datesheet: CBSE 10th, 12th Timetable Released, Check Full Schedule Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the 10th and 12th board exams 2023 date sheet at the official websites at cbse.gov.in, and cbse.nic.in. According to the datesheet issued by the board, the 10th exam will start from February 15 and conclude on March 21. The 12th exam too will start from February 15 and continue till April 5. The examination for both class 10th, 12th will be conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The written exams will consist of 80 marks whereas the internal assessments or practicals will account for the remaining 20. The education ministry had earlier said that a minimum of 40 per cent of questions in 10th exam and 30 per cent in 12th exam will be competency-based. According to the revised CBSE paper pattern, questions for the CBSE board exams 2023 will come in a variety of formats, including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning, and case-based problems.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023 Datesheet

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 Datesheet

CBSE, in its official notice, has said the datesheet has prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects examinations of a student fall on the same date. Further, students will get 15 minutes time to read the question paper. The board had earlier announced that the practical exams dates. It will be held from January 2 and continue till February 14.

As per the guidelines released for the CBSE practicals, the board’s controller of examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj has said schools will have to appoint examination controller and supervisor, assistant supervisor, for the exams. After conducting practical examinations, the students’ copies will be evaluated and their marks will have to be uploaded on the website. Schools will have to compulsorily install CCTV cameras in every room during practical and theory exams. Any schools affiliated to the board who do not follow the same can be fined up to Rs 50,000.

