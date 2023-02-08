Mathematics is a discipline that mandates persistent effort and practice to achieve mastery. If you have encountered difficulties in grasping certain ideas or find the subject to be a challenge, fear not. To excel in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exam 2023 class 10 math paper, it is imperative to optimise your preparation by increasing your daily study hours and striving to achieve a comprehensive grasp of the syllabus.

It is recommended to dedicate approximately two hours daily to especially mathematics, by prioritising the most likely topics which are followed by revising the concept, to gain confidence for your final exam day. Here are some tips to ace the class 10 CBSE math exam and score high marks:

Score Big by Knowing the Right Chapters: The mathematics curriculum consists of 15 chapters, but not all chapters carry the same level of significance. Chapters such as number systems, algebra, geometry, trigonometry, and mensuration carry a higher weightage in terms of marks, making it imperative that students concentrate their preparation efforts on these topics. By doing so, students can maximize their chances of success on the exam.

Maximize Your Abilities with Skilled Support: Teachers and mentors can provide immeasurable support and guidance. In these final moments leading up to the exam, students are encouraged to seek out the help of their teachers to clarify any challenging concepts and resolve intricate problems.

Unbeatable Results through PYQ: In the run-up to the exam, working through previous years’ question papers can provide valuable insight into the types of questions that are likely to be on the test and the overall structure of the paper. It can also serve as a means to identify areas for improvement and ensure that students are adequately prepared for exam day.

Crack the Math Code: To effectively revise the formulas and theorems, it is recommended to keep a written record of them. Additionally, jotting down key points or tips encountered during exam preparation can prove to be beneficial. Instead of simply memorizing, strive to grasp the fundamental principles behind each formula and theorem. This will enable you to utilize them effectively in a variety of circumstances.

For example, Pythagoras’ Theorem. In a right-angled triangle, the square of the length of the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the squares of the lengths of the other two sides. (c^2 = a^2 + b^2). It Can be easily remembered as “All sides of a right-angled triangle are related to each other, or Distance formula: The distance between two points (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) in a plane can be calculated using the formula: d = √((x2-x1)^2 + (y2-y1)^2). It Can be easily remembered as “The distance between two points in a plane can be found using the Pythagorean theorem.

Step Up Your Game by Understanding the Paper Pattern: To improve your proficiency, go through the paper pattern to understand the marks division and categories of questions.

Example: Mathematics (Standard)

Types 1: Based on remembering and understanding (weightage 54 per cent = 43 marks)

Types 2: Based on applying: (weightage 24 per cent = 19 marks)

Types 3: Based on analysing, evaluating, and creating: (weightage 22 per cent = 18 marks)

This approach will assist in identifying areas that require more attention and preparation.

In addition to all the points, maintenance of your physical and mental health is highly important. So, always ensure that you get adequate rest, and a nutritious diet, and engage yourself in regular physical activity. The upcoming CBSE Maths Exam 2023 holds great significance for students as it has the potential to impact their future. By adhering to effective strategies and tips, students can confidently grasp the subject matter and excel in the exam. It is crucial to keep in mind that proper preparation is the foundation for success. Hence, strive for excellence and the best of luck in the examination.

— Authored by Manish Chaudhary, Academic Centre Head, BYJU’S Tuition Centre, Patna

