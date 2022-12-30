CBSE Board Exam Aspirants Upset Over Delayed Exam Schedule, 'Incomplete Syllabus', Share Memes

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the 10th and 12th board exams 2023 date sheet at the official websites at cbse.gov.in, and cbse.nic.in. While the class 10 exam begin on February 15 and continues till March 21, the class 12 exam ends on April 5. The last exam for both class 10 is mathematics while the class 12 exam ends with psychology.

Students have meanwhile started sharing memes on social media platforms. The students have been demaning the booard to release the datesheet for quite some time now. Several students are now upset with the delay in the release of the datesheet as well as some have claimed the syllabus is still incomplete. The students had claimed that releasing the schedule earlier would help them prepare for the exam in a ‘proper and better way.’

For 2023, the CBSE has gone back to the pre-pandemic levels and is conducting one single board exam. Unline last year, when the board exam was divided into two parts. The written exams will consist of 80 marks whereas the internal assessments or practicals will account for the remaining 20.

The education ministry had earlier said that a minimum of 40 per cent of questions in 10th exam and 30 per cent in 12th exam will be competency-based. According to the revised CBSE paper pattern, questions for the CBSE board exams 2023 will come in a variety of formats, including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning, and case-based problems.

