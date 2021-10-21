CBSE Board Exams 2022: Give Option of Both Online, Offline Papers, Demand Students

Students appearing for CBSE Board Exams 2022 have demanded to have the option of appearing in both offline and online mode. The Central Board of School Examination (CBSE), however, has announced to hold exams in offline mode only. While the board has ensured that they would hold the exam amid COVID-19 precautions, a section of students has taken to social media platforms to voice their concerns.

Students pointed that they are not vaccinated. Further, after reports surfaced that Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) may be conducting the term I exam in hybrid mode, CBSE board students have said that the board should follow the same.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) too had said earlier that it will be offering board exams online from 2022. The board has 40 lakh learners and around five lakh candidates sit for the final exams every year. NIOS claims that it aims at reaching out to the unreached thus both online and offline options will be available to students.

CBSE has, however, said that since the exams will be held offline, schools will be sanitised properly before and after exams. Further, to ensure fair exams, invigilators will be appointed by CBSE. The board will conduct two terms this year covering 50 per cent syllabus in each. It will be held on the reduced syllabus featuring multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Prashant Jain CEO, Oswaal Books says it can be students may face difficulty adjusting to CBSE’s new board exam pattern, but the goal is to simplify things while keeping the pandemic in mind. “Students need practice for all types of MCQs, right from stand-alone MCQs, assertion-reason MCQs to case-based MCQs. Besides, with the help of sample papers during revision time, students get insight into which topics need more preparation and which topics they are comfortably answering," he adds.

The term I board exams for classes 10 is scheduled to begin from November 30, class 12 exams will commence a day after, that is, from December 1.

