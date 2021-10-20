CBSE Board Exams 2022: Having 2 Board Exams Will Reduce Failure Rates, Sanyam Bhardwaj

Having two board exams will help reduce stress and children get a chance to improve themselves, said Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. This year, CBSE has divided the board exams for class 10 and 12 students into two terms. The first term exams will be MCQ-based papers of 90 minutes duration. CBSE has recently released its term-1 datasheets for board classes 10 and 12.

The percentage of failure among board aspirants will also be reduced as after giving the first term, the students would be able to evaluate themselves better and know how much they need to prepare for the second term, said Bhardwaj.

“The percentage of failure will also be reduced and children will get a chance to improve themselves. They will be able to focus on their studies in a better way," he said.

Advertisement

Last year, no board exams were held and the pass percentage was at an all-time high. As many as 99.04% of students had passed class 10 in 2021, a jump of over 8 percentage points from 2020 when 91.46% had passed. In Class 12 the pass percentage was at 99.37%, up from 88.78% in 2020.

This year, the final result will be based on both terms, however, if due to the COVID-19 pandemic, term II is not conducted, then the result will be according to the first term, said Bharadwaj.

He added that the new exam pattern is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. “We are following NEP recommendations to provide more opportunities to students for appearing in exams and to improve their performance. So we decided to conduct exams in two phases. Term 1 will be objective type and term 2 will be subjective," he added.

Students will mostly have their own schools as the exam centre keeping in view the Covid-19. He further assured that all possible precautions would be taken by the board such as social distancing rules and sanitisation of all campuses. “Examination will be conducted as per COVID guideline and not more than 12 students will be allowed in one classroom. Most of the students would be given self-centres keeping in mind the distance and the comfort level of the students," he added. CBSE will allocate observes to each school to keep a check if all the exams are done properly without any untowardness.

CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and for class 10, there are 75 subjects in total. Out of these, 19 are major subjects in class 12 and 9 in class 10, the remaining are minor subjects. While the class 12 board exams will begin from December 1 and continue till December 22 for major subjects, the class 10 board exams 2022 will begin from November 30. Minor exams will begin from December 17 for class 10 and for class 12, it is December 16.

Advertisement

Bharadwaj added that question papers for both the major and minor subjects will be sent by CBSE, however, for minor subjects, the exams will be conducted by the respective schools. The datesheet for the same will be released soon. “All schools do not provide all the minor subjects," said Bharadwaj.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.