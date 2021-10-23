CBSE Board Exams 2022: Students to Take 10th, 12th Exams from Own Schools

Students appearing for CBSE class 10th and 12th term 1 board exams will have the chance to appear from the schools they have registered in. CBSE in an official statement informed that the board is trying to assign students their schools as exam centre to ensure the least amount of travel. CISCE will also follow the same policy.

Students who are residing in a city different from the one their schools is in will get a chance to apply for a change in the exam centre. The window to apply for a change in the exam centre has not opened yet. CBSE in an official notice has said that “at an appropriate time, CBSE will inform students to make a request to their respective schools to change the city of their exam centre."

To ensure fair exams, CBSE will appoint observers and invigilators at the exam centres. For students who have registered in open mode, the exam centres will be assigned in their vicinity to ensure least amount of travel.

Exams will be held in an offline mode. CBSE will sanitize schools before exams considering the exams are being held amid a pandemic. Efforts will be made to set schools will be set as self-centres.

The result of first term exams will only consist of marks and no student will be put in the pass or fail category based on the term 1 result. The final result will consist of marks obtained in term 1, term 2, and internal assessment. For class 10, the internal assessment will consist of three periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio, and practical work, speaking listening activities. For class 12 the internal assessment will include unit tests at end of every topic, exploratory activities, practicals, and projects.

CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and for class 10, there are 75 subjects in total. Out of these, 19 are major subjects in class 12 and 9 in class 10, the remaining are minor subjects. While the class 12 board exams will begin from December 1 and continue till December 22 for major subjects, the class 10 board exams 2022 will begin from November 30. Minor exams will begin from December 17 for class 10 and for class 12, it is December 16.

