CBSE Board Exams 2022 Term 2 Admit Card Release Date: What, When and Where to Check

CBSE Board Exams 2022 Term 2 Admit Card Release Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 exams for both classes 10 and 12 will begin on April 26. The admit cards or hall tickets will be issued soon by the board on its official websites — cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. The board usually issues the admit cards 10 days before the exams begin. Hence, the hall tickets are likely to be released by mid-April.

Once released, students will be able to access their cards using their application number and password. Alternatively, they can go to their respective schools to collect it. The class 12 exams will begin with entrepreneurship and class 10 with painting.

CBSE Board Exams 2022 Term 2 Admit Card Release Date: What to check

— Student’s name

— Application number

— Exam centre name

— Exam centre address

— School name

— Exam time

— Covid-19 guidelines

— The admit cards also has a list of items that students cannot carry to exam hall such as any electronic items, phone, tablets, jewellery, etc.

This year, the board divided the exams into two terms. Unlike the first term which featured MCQ format, the second one will be held in the subjective mode. The first half of the syllabus has been covered during the term 1 exams. Term 2 will be held on the remaining 50 per cent of the syllabus. The questions will feature some internal choices as well as subjective and case-based questions.

As per CBSE, the datesheet for term 2 has been prepared by avoiding nearly 3500 subjects’ combinations to ensure that no two subjects’ exams fall on the same date.

CBSE term 2 exams will be held in offline for a duration of two hours. Exams for both classes 10 and 12 will begin at 10:30 am. Students will be given 15 minutes of reading time before the exam.

Students will be allocated different exam centres for term 2 exams unlike term 1 when they were allocated their respective schools. This comes after allegations of cheating in term 1 exams wherein certain schools had helped students with the answers of the papers. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the board has asked parents to ensure that their wards are not sick before appearing for the exams. This is to ensure the safety of other students. Students will be required to wear masks throughout the exams.

