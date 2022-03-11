Long Gaps Between CBSE Term 2 Exams Gets Thumbs up From Some, Others Call it 'Worst Datesheet Ever'

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the term 2 date sheet for class 12 board exams 2022. The exams will begin on April 26 and continue till the middle of June. The board exams span slightly over a month, this has garnered a lot of reactions from CBSE. While some have appreciated the long and ‘needed’ breaks between two subjects, others have called it an unnecessary delay.

Further, the exams begin within less than a week after the engineering entrance exam — JEE Mains 2022 session 1 ends on April 21. Besides, the second session will be held from May 24 to 29 which clashes with some CBSE board exams. This makes the engineering entrance exam sandwiched between the boards. Many students claim that that would be too much to take that too in a pandemic year.

CBSE claims that the gap between subjects have been given for better and easy preparations. The subjects with fewer preparatory days have been kept at the end to allow more time for preparation. It also added that other competitive exams like JEE Main have been “taken care" of while preparing the datesheet.

A section of students, however, has been demanding the cancellation of the offline exams and postponement of the JEE Mains too. “CBSE XIIth board term 2 and #jeemains2022 clashing! How students will prepare and appear? Also, this year only 2 sessions of JEE Mains being allowed! JEE Mains session 2 should be postponed by 30," wrote one Twitter user.

“As schools were closed due to the pandemic which has led to learning losses, therefore, more gap has been given between two exams in almost all subjects," said CBSE.

These are the second board exams held for the current batch. To make exams low stake board decided to divide them into two sections - part 1 and part 2. The part 1 or term 1 exams were held and their results are awiated. The term 2 exams will be held amid strict covid-19 precuations, wearing of maks will be a must for students.

