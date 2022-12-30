CBSE Board Exams 2023: From NCERT Books to Consistent Revisions, Know Tips From Past Year Toppers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the datesheet for 2023, announcing that exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 15. While students are preparing for the board exams, get to know some tips from toppers from last years which helped them score better. Read on to know what toppers have to suggest.

Kanika Kaushik- 98.8%

Kanika Kaushik, who hails from a very small town Nathauri, in Saharanpur, UP says she made sure to revise everything that she learned at school on the same day. She says most students study really hard just right before the exams and she did not do that and would not suggest the same to others as it is unhealthy. If one regularly revises their classes and be consistent at it, the last-minute stress is less and the preparation is also easy.

Advertisement

Happy Kumar- 99.2%

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s village Shahranpur Happy scored 99.2 per cent in the CBSE class 12 result 2021 and on the side, he was aspiring to crack engineering entrance JEE Mains. With schools being shut, Happy depended heavily on the video-based platform YouTube which allows flexibility of studying as per choice.

Read | 20-year-old Overcomes Low Vision to Top CBSE Class 12, Cracks IIM Test, Eyes RBI Job

Deeksha Choudhary- 97%

Advertisement

Deeksha Choudhary of Holy Cross School and Jesus & Mary Academy, Darbhanga, a 97% board scorer, has advised students to devote more time to self-study in addition to attending coaching classes. She insisted on reading NCERT books over and over again. Students should set small, attainable goals that they can complete in a reasonable amount of time, she advises. It is difficult to avoid social media in these times, but one does not have to completely avoid it; simply balance it out. She concludes by advising students to schedule time for both fun and study.

Dishank Gandhi- 94.8%

Dishank Gandhi, another board topper from Darbari Lal DAV Model School in Delhi, told a leading daily that the NCERT books are very crucial and all students must thoroughly go through them. He continues by stating that a good CBSE percentage indicates that the student is well-prepared, which will aid in CUET preparation. “I used to prepare by reading the same chapters again and again till the date of my exams," he added.

Megha Goenka- 98%

The most common advice that came from Class 12 toppers was to stick to NCERT books. Megha Goenka, a student at Delhi Public School in Guwahati who scored 98% on the board exams, advises others to focus on understanding instead of just mugging up. She recommends creating weekly timetables and leaving buffer days in between to complete pending work.

Read all the Latest Education News here