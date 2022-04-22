CBSE Board Exams 2023 to be Held Annually, Syllabus Revised for Classes 9 to 12

For the upcoming batch of 2023 board aspirants, CBSE has gone back to the annual examination system. CBSE had only opted for term 1 and term 2 exams for the 2022 batch as a precautionary measure after not being able to hold some exams in 2021, and no exam in 2020. Now, with the covid-19 situation under control, the board has done away with two-term exams and will return to the annual examination system.

The board has also revised the syllabus for classes 9 to 12. Since 2020, the board exams are being held based on a syllabus curtailed by 30 per cent. Now, the board has revised the syllabus for these classes to go back to what it was before the covid-19 hit India. The board has also changed some of the chapters.

Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams, and rationalising the syllabus was part of the special assessment scheme for the board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 in 2021-22 announced by the CBSE as a “one-time measure" in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This has made the current batch of students unhappy who claim that it was unfair that only their batch had to appear for boards twice. The term 1 exams have already been held for classes 10 and 12 and term 2 will begin on April 26. Students are demanding that term 2 exams should be canceled and the final result should be calculated on the basis of term 1 and internal assessment.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases has sparked concerns of possible school closures yet again even as experts have warned against the long-term learning losses caused by a prolonged closure. Several schools in Delhi-NCR have started closing specific classes or wings where students or staff members have been found infected with Covid.

