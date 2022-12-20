CBSE Board Exams 2023 LIVE Updates: Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet Soon, Check Details Here

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 11:31 IST
New Delhi, India
In 2022, the pass percentage in CBSE result has been recorded as 94.40 per cent for class 10 result and 92.71 per cent for class 12. The board exams into two parts in 2022 and no exams were conducted in 2020 and 2021. CBSE saw an increase in pass percentage, however, in the past four years, the pass percentage for CBSE has been around 90 per cent.
In line with the NEP 2020, CBSE is planning to shift towards 5+3+3+4 pedagogical structure. The board will soon disseminate an order asking all CBSE board-affiliated schools in India to make provisions for a migration from the current 10+2 system to the proposed 5+3+3+4 one. The board is likely to issue directions for the adoption of the new 5+3+3+4 system of education soon.
CBSE has instructed students in the guidelines to make sure that the subjects of study are correctly mentioned in the list of candidates (LOC) forwarded by the schools. The board has informed students to be familiar with the syllabus and the subjects in which practical examinations will be held. Students must appear in the practical examinations on time, as there will be no additional opportunities for them to take the exams. Schools must complete all necessary preparations on time, such as laboratory preparation and stocking, and the identification of internal examiners, the board said.
The Ministry of Education has confirmed that a minimum of 40 per cent of questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam 2023 and 30 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 exams 2023 will be competency-based. The NEP 2020 recommended a competency-based education approach to learning that focuses on particular competencies in each subject. It focuses on real-world applications of knowledge and skills and the authenticity of the learning experience.
According to the revise paper pattern, questions for the board exams 2023 will come in a variety of formats, including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning, and case-based problems. The written exams will consist of 80 marks whereas the internal assessments or practicals will account for the remaining 20 marks.
CBSE will release the date sheet at cbse.nic.in, soon. Students can download the timetable for both 10th and 12th exams, once out, by following these steps –
Step 1: Visit the official website — cbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the date sheet link under what’s new column
Step 3: Click on class 10 or class 12 timetable
Step 4: PDF will open, download and save for further use
The CBSE board exams 2023 will likely be held from February 15 next year, however, the detailed will be out soon. Unlike last year when the exam was conducted in two parts, both the central board will hold the exams in annually this time, similar to pre-COVID times. The CBSE board exams 2023 will be held for 80 marks and 20 per cent of marks to internal assessments or practicals. Both the board have already released the sample papers.
CBSE has also revised the syllabus and is conducting exams with 100 per cent syllabus nearly two years after reducing it. For next year board, there will also be a change in the exam pattern with more internal choices to be given to the students to make the exams more competency-based and less cramming-based. Meanwhile, the CBSE board exams 2023 practical examinations, project, qne internal assessments are scheduled to begin from January 1.
