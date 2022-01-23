CBSE, CISCE 10th, 12th Term 2 Expected Exam Dates, Paper Pattern

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) term 2 exams are likely to be held in March-April, that is, only if the Covid-19 pandemic situation is conducive by then, both the boards had said earlier.

CBSE term 2: Exam Dates

As of now, CBSE is yet to announce an update on the second term exams for the 2021-22 academic session. Once the CBSE term 2 date sheets are released, the students will be able to check them on the official website — cbse.gov.in. The board held classes 10 and 12 term 1 exams in November-December 2021 and is soon expected to release the term 1 scorecards soon.

CBSE term 2: Exam Pattern

As per the CBSE term 2 sample papers that was been released by the board days ago, the exam will contain questions from chapters and units that are to be covered in term 2. Students can download the term 2 CBSE board exam Class 10, 12 sample papers from the CBSE website — cbseacademic.nic.in. While the CBSE term I featured multiple-choice questions (MCQs), term II will contain short and long type questions. The question papers for term II will feature some internal choices as well as subjective and case-based questions. The exams will be held for a duration of two hours.

CISCE semester 2: Exam Dates

As of now, for CISCE semester 2, the schedule for ICSE (Class 12) and ISC (Class 10) term 2 date sheet is expected to be released by February. The second-semester exams are expected to be held in March or April. It is expected that the board will update on the second term examination after declaring the CISCE Class 10, 12 results.

CISCE semester 2 2022: Exam pattern

The exam pattern for both exams has been changed by the CISCE. The first semester had multiple choice question paper while the second semester will be held on either offline or online mode depending upon the pandemic situation. The CISCE had earlier informed that the question paper for each semester exam will be 80 marks for ICSE and 70 marks for ISC. The total syllabus has been reduced due to the pandemic which has been further be divided into two halves-one for each semester, as per the guidelines issued by the CISCE.

