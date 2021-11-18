CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Board Exams 2022 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE Updates: SC to Hear Matter Shortly

CBSE, CISCE Board Exams 2022 SC Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court (SC) will hear a petition filed by a group of six students demanding directions for both CBSE and CISCE boards to hold class 10 and 12 exams in hybrid mode. Currently, both exams are being held in offline mode only. The matter will be heard by a Bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice CT Ravi Kumar. Read More
The matter is being heard in court, Advocte Rupesh Kumar is debating on behalf of CBSE while senior advocate Sanjay Hegde is representing petitioners. A bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice CT Ravikumar is hearing the matter.
The plea, filed through advocate Sumanth Nookala, said that the ensuing exams be conducted in hybrid mode with an option to choose between offline and online examinations. Consent assumes significance as exams directly relate to the mental health of the petitioners requiring a conducive and voluntary atmosphere to ensure a fair assessment. It is common knowledge that the third wave of COVID pandemic is predicted, it said. The petition claimed that the proposed current system of offline examination is fraught with bad planning and lack of application of mind which will further adversely prejudice the students. Even if the respondents (boards and others) wanted to conduct the examinations on the said dates, it had sufficient time and resources to plan it carefully and consider the concerns raised in the present petition, it said.
Hearing before a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar. The top court granted liberty to the petitioners to serve an advance copy of the plea to the respondents, including the standing counsel for the CBSE. The bench also heard a separate petition which has raised the issue related to the results in improvement examination conducted by the CBSE.
Take the Term 1 exam offline or leave it is a stone-cold approach severely impinging the Right to Health and hence violative of Article 21 of the Constitution of India", the petitioners argue via plea. Last year, board exams could not be held at all while in the 2020 academic year, board exams were held but only for limited subjects and were stopped in between. For the 2021 academic year too the format of boards has been changed.
CBSE board exams are going to be held in MCQ format. As per the rules, term 1 exams will be held on 50% of the syllabus. Students will have 90 minutes to solve the exams. Additional 20 minutes will be given to read the question paper. Exams will begin at 11:30 am on scheduled dates. Term 1, term 2, and internal assessment combined will constitute the final results.
CISCE had earlier announced that it will hold exams in both online and offline mode, however, it later revised its date sheet and changed the mode of the exam was made online only, like CBSE. The decision to hold offline exams came after CBSE students demanded the option of having online and offline exams like CISCE. The number of students who appear for CISCE is lesser than that of CBSE board exams.
While the petition in court is filled by a group of six students, a large section of stakeholders have taken to Twitter, Facebook, Change.org and other platforms to voice their concerns. Students demand ‘vaccination before examination’ as well. Considering the Indian government is yet to roll out vaccines for teens, students demand better safety norms before exams are held in physical mode or the option of taking exams online for those who can.
As of now, none of the boards has ever held their exams in hybrid mode. However, till last year, none of the boards had promoted students without exams either. Due to Covid-19 cases, students were assessed on a unique formula without holding the final exams. Earlier, CISCE had even suggested the same, however, the Council later took a u-turn and said it will hold only offline exams.
Students demand that since there has been a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases again in the country, some would not feel safe in taking an offline test. Thus, they are demanding a middle option. There should be an option of appearing for exams in both online and offline mode. Students who wish to take offline exams would be allowed. Board exams will be held in both online and offline mode, as per the students.
This year, both CBSE and CISCE will hold board exams twice. Annual board exams have been divided into two terms and term 1 exams are being held currently. While the exams for CBSE minor subjects have begun, CISCE exams too will be held soon. While the term 1 exams are MCQ-only exams, term 2 will be subjective paper, however, if term 2 will be conducted and what would be the format would be finalised later depending upon the Covid-19 condition in the country.
Students claim that lakhs of students take board exams. Holding such high-stake exams amid the pandemic can act as a super spreader event, however, CBSE and CISCE claim that they have all the security measures in place.
