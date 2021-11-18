CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Board Exams 2022 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE Updates: SC to Hear Matter Shortly

The plea, filed through advocate Sumanth Nookala, said that the ensuing exams be conducted in hybrid mode with an option to choose between offline and online examinations. Consent assumes significance as exams directly relate to the mental health of the petitioners requiring a conducive and voluntary atmosphere to ensure a fair assessment. It is common knowledge that the third wave of COVID pandemic is predicted, it said. The petition claimed that the proposed current system of offline examination is fraught with bad planning and lack of application of mind which will further adversely prejudice the students. Even if the respondents (boards and others) wanted to conduct the examinations on the said dates, it had sufficient time and resources to plan it carefully and consider the concerns raised in the present petition, it said.