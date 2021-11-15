CBSE, CISCE Board Exams 2022 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE Updates: SC to Hear Plea Seeking Hybrid Exams

CISCE has taken a u-turn on board exams. Earlier, it was to begin exams from November 15 and had offered the option of both online and offline exams to students, however, the date sheet was later revised and the mode of the exam was made online only. The decision to hold offline exams came after CBSE students demanded the option of having online and offline exams like CISCE. The number of students who appear for CISCE is lesser than that of CBSE board exams.