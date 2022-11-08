CBSE, CISCE Board Exams 2023: Date Sheet for 10th, 12th Exams Likely By This Month

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are expected to announce the date sheets for classes 10 and 12 board exam 2023 by this month. While the CBSE board exams will be held from February 15, CISCE has said it conduct the exams tentatively in February/ March. The detailed date sheets are likely to be released by November.

Usually, the date sheets are released 45 days ahead of the exams but it could be released earlier this time. Once out, the timetables will be available at the official websites of the board — cbse.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in for CBSE 10th, 12th exams and cisce.org for ICSE and ISC students. Unlike last year when the exam was conducted in two parts, both the central board will hold the exams in annually this time, like pre-Covid times.

Also read| CBSE Board Exams 2023: Important Topics and Tips to Score High in Class 12 Mathematics

Advertisement

The syllabus for the ICSE and ISC exams has been revised in select subjects. While the CBSE too has revised the syllabus and is conducting exams with 100 per cent syllabus nearly two years after reducing it. For 2023, there will also be a change in the exam pattern in CBSE with more internal choices to make the exams more competency-based and less cramming-based.

The CBSE and CISCE board exams 2023 will be held for 80 marks and 20 per cent of marks to internal assessments or practicals. Both the board have already released the sample papers.

The CBSE practical examinations, project, or internal assessment for the session 2022-23 are scheduled from January 1. The schools situated in the winter-bound areas are expected to remain closed during the month of January due to the winter season and for such schools, the practicals has been preponed. It will be held from November 15 to December 14. To avoid crowding and social distancing, the schools will call the students in sub-groups of 10 students each, CBSE said.

Read all the Latest Education News here