CBSE, CISCE Board Exams 2023: When Will Date Sheet be Announced?

The board examination for class 10 and class 12 are just a few months away. Preparations are in full swing, and the release of the examination schedule is eagerly awaited. Both the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are expected to announce the date sheets for classes 10 and 12 board exam 2023 by the end of this month, that is, November 30.

The early release of the timetable could be a break from the usual practice of releasing the date sheet 45 days before the exam begins. The CBSE, ICSE and ISC board exams for 2023 are set to happen from February to March. The classes 10 and 12 exam timetable for CBSE board students will be available on the board’s official websites at cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in, soon. The CISCE date sheet will be out on cisce.org.

There have been substantial changes in the syllabus and exam pattern for the ICSE and ISC exams. The same is the case with CBSE, which, almost two years after reducing the syllabus, is now conducting exams using the entire content. CBSE board students can also expect a change in the question paper pattern as the board has become more inclined towards making the exam competency-based by adding more options for students to choose from.

The boards are trying to distance away from the trend of tests that push students towards cramming. The board exams for 2023 will be held for 80 marks. The remaining 20 marks will be derived from internal assessments or practical examinations.

The practical examinations, projects, or internal assessments for CBSE Board students for the session 2022-23 will begin on January 1. For schools that will remain closed during this time due to the chilly winters, practicals have been preponed and are currently being held from November 15 to December 14. In the wake of COVID-19 cases in the country, CBSE has asked schools to call the students in sub-groups of 10 students each to avoid over-crowding and to ensure social distancing.

