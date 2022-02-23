Cancel CBSE, CISCE Board Exams Plea in SC LIVE Updates: College Admissions Based on Aptitude, Alternate Assessment Mode, Ask Petitioners

Claiming that even as the pandemic has been eased students have studied in online mode only and offline classes have not been held. The case will be heard by justice AM Khanwilkar.

Last year due to the pandemic, and lack of offline classes, the SC had canceled the board exams and students across boards were assessed based on alternative mode. For the current batch, however, one set of exams has already been held. Both CBSE and CISCE had held exams. CISCE has announced the result for term 1 exams, however, CBSE is yet to do the same. Currently, the term 2 exams are scheduled to be held in April.

The petitioner also asked UGC to constitute a committee to declare the date for admission to the colleges and a formula for assessment of class 12 students who want to pursue their further studies in non-professional courses by conducting an aptitude test or other mode of assessment within a time frame.

