CBSE, CISCE Results 2022: How to Get Marksheet from DigiLocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), as well as the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), are likely to announce the classes 10 and 12 term 1 board exam results this month. While candidates can check the results via the official website or get the scores through SMS, they can also access the results and save them on the online digitisation service platform — DigiLocker.

Both the central boards are yet to announce the exact time and date of when the result will be out. The CBSE term I and CISCE semester I exams were conducted in November-December. Now, students are eagerly waiting for their results. In the meantime, students can create their accounts in DigiLocker for quick access to the results on D-day. Here’s how.

CBSE, CISCE results 2022: How to get marksheet via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker online portal — digilocker.gov.in or install the app

Step 2: On the homepage, click on sign up option available on the upper left corner

Step 3: Enter your name as per your Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin.

Step 4: Submit the details and set a username.

Step 5. Once your account is created on DigiLocker, you can access the CBSE or CISCE 10th, 12th result 2022 through the same. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 6: Next, click on board name — CBSE or CISCE under the ‘education’ tab

Step 7: Click on class 10/12 result

Step 7: Enter your roll number or your mobile number registered with the board

Step 8: The CBSE/CISCE class 10/12 marksheet will be displayed on the screen. It will be saved automatically on the app

Alternatively, the CBSE results can be accessed on the official website — cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in, and/or cbseresults.nic.in while the CISCE results will be available at cisce.org, once announced.

For the academic session 2021-22, both the boards divided the syllabus into two parts and the syllabus too got divided covering 50 per cent in each term. In term 1, the paper was conducted in MCQ format, whereas in term 2, it’ll be subjective and feature both short and long type questions. The term II exams for CBSE, CISCE is likely to be held in March-April this year.

