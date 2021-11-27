CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Exams 2022: Students Protest at Jantar Mantar, Demand Hybrid Boards

Even though the Supreme Court has scrapped the petition filed by a group of students seeking directions for boards to hold class 10 and 12 exams in hybrid mode where students can opt for offline or online mode of exams.

Students used the hashtags ‘MakeTerm1Online’ and ‘MakeTerm1Hybrid’ to put forth their demands via social media. The students claimed that offline exams would pose a threat to their lives.

The CBSE and CISCE had announced that the authorities will be holding Term 1 board exams in offline mode this year. Although earlier CISCE had permitted students to pick either online or offline mode for term 1 board exams, later the board took a U-turn on its decision and asserted that exams will be held in offline mode only. Disappointed with the offline exams in COVID times, a group of students moved Supreme Court, on November 11, seeking an option of taking the upcoming board exams 2022 in online mode.

Though the matter is in court, the authorities are not considering the proposal and are firm on holding offline examinations. Following which students and parents held a symbolic protest at Jantar Mantar today, November 27.

In a post shared by AIJNSA (All India JEE-NEET Students’ Association) via their Twitter handle, they urged CBSE and CISCE students and their parents to join the protest in order to make the first term hybrid.

Some even highlighted the safety concerns of the students who will be appearing for the exam. A user wrote, “I would like to request parents and students in Delhi, please support this movement, it’s a matter of your child’s safety."

Students opined that after taking classes in online mode, it would be ludicrous to hold exams in the offline mode. They even requested the central government to intervene in the matter.

This issue of CBSE, CISCE Term 1 offline exams seems set for tussles with students and authorities remaining firm on the ground.

