CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023 Datesheet Update: Where and How to Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the classes 10, and 12 board exams 2023 will commence from February 15. However, the detailed CBSE board exam time table 2023 is still awaited. It is likely that the time table will be out soon at cbse.nic.in. According to reports, the board will publish the dates for the CBSE exams anytime soon.

Usually, the date sheets are released 45 days ahead of the exams but it could be released earlier this time. CBSE will hold the exams in annually this time, like pre-Covid times. A minimum of 40 per cent of questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam 2023 and 30 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 exams 2023 will be competency-based. As per the revised exam pattern, questions will come in a variety of formats, including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning, and case-based problems. The written exams will consist of 80 marks whereas the internal assessments or practicals will have 20 marks.

CBSE Board Exam Datesheet 2023: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in.

Step 2. Now, go to the main website of CBSE.

Step 3. On the homepage, click on the link - CBSE class 10 and 12 date sheet 2023.

Step 4. CBSE date sheet 2023 pdf file will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Now, download and save CBSE date sheet Class 10, 12 pdf file.

CBSE has also revised the syllabus and is conducting exams with 100 per cent syllabus nearly two years after reducing it. For next year board, there will also be a change in the exam pattern with more internal choices to be given to the students to make the exams more competency-based and less cramming-based.

The CBSE practical examinations, project, or internal assessment for the session 2022-23 are scheduled from January 1. The schools situated in the winter-bound areas are expected to remain closed during the month of January due to the winter season and for such schools, the practicals has been preponed. It will be held from November 15 to December 14. To avoid crowding and social distancing, the schools will call the students in sub-groups of 10 students each, CBSE said.

