CBSE Datesheet 2022 Live Updates: 10th Exams From November 30, 12th From December 1

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet Live Updates: Exams to begin from November 30 for class 10 and December 1 for class 12 students

News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: October 19, 2021, 08:46 IST
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released class 10 and class 12 date sheets only for major subjects today – October 18 at cbse.nic.in. The exams for minor subjects will be held by respective schools thus the date sheet too will be sent to schools. Read More

Oct 18, 2021 21:24 IST

Minor Subject Date Sheets to be Sent to Schools

CBSE said that efforts will be made to ensure most students get their own school as their issued exam centre. CBSE said that the school will be sanitised properly before and after exams. Minor exams will be held from 17th for class 10 and 16th for class 12. The question paper will be sent to schools by CBSE for minor papers as well. Additionally, to ensure fair exams, invigilators will also be appointed by CBSE.

Oct 18, 2021 21:12 IST

CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2022

December 1: Sociology

December 3: English core

December 6: Mathematics

December 7: Physical Education

December 8: Business Studies

December 9: Geography

december 10: Physics

December 11: Psychology

December 13: Accountancy

December 14: Chemistry

December 15: Economics

December 16: Hindi

December 17: Political Science

December 18: Biology

December 20: History

December 21: Home Science

Oct 18, 2021 21:09 IST

CBSE 10th Datesheet 2022

November 30: Social Science

December 2: Science

December 3: Home Science

December 4: Mathematics (standard and basic)

December 8: Computer Application

December 9: Hindi

December 11: English

Date sheet of minor subjects will be provided to schools separately. The exam of these subjects will start from November 17.

Oct 18, 2021 17:41 IST

When to Expect CBSE 10th, 12th Datesheets?

CBSE had said that it will release the class 10 and class 12 board exams term 1 datesheet on October 18. Students have been awaiting the time schedule since morning. In the meantime, a fake datesheet was also circulated on social media. While CBSE has clarified that it is yet to release the final dates. Students’ anticipation is increasing. Now, the final datesheet is expected by evening today.

Oct 18, 2021 17:25 IST

CBSE Warns Against Fake Datesheet in Official Tweet

Oct 18, 2021 16:58 IST

Multiple Exams to be Held Each Day

In order to cover most exams in shortest possible time. CBSE will conduct more than one exam every day. The exams will be held in shifts. The major subjects which are offered by almost all the affiliated schools will not be held on the same day to ensure students don’t have to skip any one exam. CBSE will make groups of schools offering minor subjects and thus, more than one paper would be conducted by the board in the schools on a day.

Oct 18, 2021 16:22 IST

CBSE Board Exams 2022: Key Points to know

— Exams to be held Twice

— Term 1 to be held in Nov-December

— Term 1 to be objective type, term 2 to be both subjective and objective

— Term 1 result to be marks-only, no pass/fail status

— Term 1 exams likely in own School

Oct 18, 2021 13:56 IST

CBSE Changes Timing for Board Exams

Since the exam duration of CBSE board exams has been slashed from three hours per subject to 1 hour 30 minutes per subject, the start time of the exam and subsequently the reporting time at the exam centres have also been changed. Now, exams will start at 11:30 am instead of the usual practice of 10:30 am. This has been done to ensure students across the country reach timely, especially with regards to the approaching winter season.

Oct 18, 2021 13:37 IST

CBSE warns against a fake datesheet

Before CBSE could release its final datasheet, there already is one timetable each for classes 10 and 12 floating on several social media platforms. CBSE has denied releasing any such schedule yet. The fake schedule too is based on major subjects and claims that the exams would begin from Nov 15. The official PDF is yet to be released and will be available at cbse.nic.in

Oct 18, 2021 12:59 IST

Confused about what to do after boards? Consider aptitude test

Students who are unsure about which career path to take after board exams can also appear for the first-ever national level aptitude test to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The application process for the National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021 will be closed today. For candidates in the age group 13 to 15 years, the application process is closing at nat.nta.ac.in on October 18. The exam is slated to be held in four phases on two days for different age groups.

Oct 18, 2021 11:32 IST

CBSE Board Exams 2022: New Paper Pattern

The term-end exams will be of 90-minutes duration. CBSE will set the question paper and send it to the schools along with the marking scheme. The exams will be conducted under the supervision of external center superintendents and observers appointed by CBSE. Marks of both term-I and II will be contributed in the final overall score of students. The term-I will be held in November-December while the term-II will be held in March-April.

Oct 18, 2021 11:08 IST

How will practicals be held?

For classes 9 to 10, three periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio, and practical work, speaking listening activities will be conducted. For classes 11 and 12 the internal assessment will include unit tests at end of every topic, exploratory activities, practicals, and projects.

Oct 18, 2021 10:59 IST

Teachers Share Tips on Attempting Board Exams 2022

The most common mistake by students is to be confused between similar looking options. Suggesting a way out, Rishika Sharma, Head of School, Khaitan Public School, Ghaziabad said, “Please read all the options carefully, no matter u know the answer. As options may have some similarities and may confuse at first instance. If two or more option is found similar or correct then try to negotiate what could be the reason for this answer to be incorrect. If u don’t find any reason or u find less reason before you choose the right one. We must do the practice of solving questions during our preparation at board exam time duration."

Oct 18, 2021 10:50 IST

Twitter Protests Start Ahead of CBSE datesheet

A section of students has started a Twitter trend, among key concerns are related health of students. Many students are concerned that holding exams may lead to crowding during COVID-19. Every year, nearly 30 lakh students take CBSE 10th and 12th board exams. Threats of a possible third wave and no vaccine available for kids appearing for boards yet have further amplified concerns. Last year too such issues were raised and boards were eventually cancelled.

Oct 18, 2021 10:30 IST

CBSE Datesheet Circulated on WhatsApp

A PDF claiming to be CBSE’s datesheet has been circulating on WhatsApp. The Board, however, has not released its official timetable yet. Last year too many fake circulars on behalf of CBSE were circulated. Students need to verify the information from the official website before believing anything. Datesheet will be released at cbse.nic.in.

Oct 18, 2021 10:04 IST

CBSE 10th, 12th Datehseet: How to Download

CBSE will release the date sheet at cbse.nic.in today. Students can download PDF for both 10th and 12th exams by following these steps -

Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the datesheet link under what’s new
Step 3: Click on Class 10 or Class 12
Step 4: PDF will open, download

Oct 18, 2021 09:51 IST

Ahead of Datesheet, Students Demand Online Exams

Ahead of the release of datesheet, students have been demanding online exams for both class 10 and 12 students appearing for CBSE Boards. Last year too such demands were raised as students did not want to appear for offline exams amid pandemic. Finally, last year exams were cancelled. Once again a section of students have taken to Twitter and are demanding online exams.

 

Oct 18, 2021 09:41 IST

More Than One Exam in a Day

As the major subjects are offered by almost all the affiliated schools, the exams for these subjects will be conducted by fixing a date sheet, as done earlier. Regarding the minor subjects, the CBSE will make groups of schools offering these subjects and thus, more than one paper would be conducted by the board in the schools on a day, informed CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Oct 18, 2021 09:35 IST

Practical Exams to be for 50% Marks

Practical or internal assessment or project work will be completed in schools before term-1 exams are over. The practical section will constitute 50% of the total marks allotted to the subject, as per the new pattern. Schools will have to upload the marks obtained in the practicals separately. CBSE had last year created an online portal for the same.

Oct 18, 2021 01:11 IST

Question Paper to be Set Centrally, Exam Centre to be Respective Schools

Board exams 2022 are likely to be held in the respective schools. For private candidates too the centre will be allotted in their vicinity. Attempting exams in school will not mean different exams. The question paper will be prepared by the CBSE, centrally to ensure an equal level of difficulty.
Oct 18, 2021 01:11 IST

Would MCQ-only Exam Mean Lesser Marks?

Teachers believe that with an increase in the number of MCQs, there is more scope of deduction in marks. As one wrong choice indicates no score for the particular answer.
Oct 18, 2021 01:11 IST

CBSE to assess Class 3, 5 & 8 Too

Not just 10th, 12th, CBSE will track assessment of students in younger classes too. As per the SAFAL policy, classes 3, 5, and 8 will also be assessed centrally and their learning outcomes will be recorded and feedback will be offered to improve the performance of both students and schools
Oct 18, 2021 01:11 IST

New Pattern will be Student-Centric: CBSE

CBSE in an official statement said that the new paper pattern is “in line with the Board’s continued focus on assessing stipulated learning outcomes by making the examinations competencies and core concepts based, student-centric, transparent, technology-driven, and having advance provision of alternatives for different future scenarios."
Oct 18, 2021 01:11 IST

No Pass or Fail in Term 1 Results

After the term-1 exams, the results will be declared in the form of the marks scored by each student. No student will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat categories after the first term. The final results will be announced after the first and the second-term examinations. Term 2 exams are scheduled to be held in March-April.
Oct 18, 2021 01:11 IST

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2022: Term 1, Term 2 Exams on Different Patterns

The term 1 exams being held in November-December will be an objective type paper to be held for the duration of 90 minutes. The term 2 exams will be held in March or April and will have both objective and subjective type questions. The exact pattern for term-2 exams will be decided considering the covid-19 situation at that time.
Oct 18, 2021 01:11 IST

Students Likely to Take Boards from Respective Schools

This year, it is expected that students would be taking their boards from their respective schools. This was among one of the proposals sent by CBSE to the Ministry of Education. For students who had registered in private mode, however, there will be exam centres set up. Efforts will be made to conduct exams at the nearest possible destination for these students as well.
Oct 18, 2021 01:11 IST

CBSE Term-1 Exams Likely from November 15

If reports are to be believed then exams for skill courses would begin from November 15 while the main theory exams will begin from November 24, however, CBSE has not given any official date as of yet.
Oct 18, 2021 01:11 IST

Why Major Subjects Only?

CBSE has justified hold exams only for major subjects by saying that, "If exams for all subjects are conducted it would be about 40-45 days minimum. Therefore, to avoid the learning loss of students, CBSE has decided that subjects offered by CBSE will be divided into two parts - major subjects and minor subjects. Major subjects are offered by almost all affiliated schools, exams for these subjects will be conducted by fixing datesheet."
Oct 18, 2021 01:11 IST

CBSE Board Exams 2022 for Major Subjects Only

CBSE offers 114 subjects to class 12 students and 75 subjects in class 10. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the duration of exams will be limited, the board has decided to hold exams only for major subjects.
Oct 18, 2021 01:11 IST

CBSE 10th, 12th Datesheet Today

CBSE will release the datesheet for both classes 10th and 12th today at cbse.nic.in. The Board exams 2022 will be held in a new format. This is a first-term exam consisting of only-MCQ paper. The exams will be held in November and conclude in December.
This has been done because the minor courses offered by schools change from one school to another.

CBSE said that efforts will be made to ensure most students get their own school as their issued exam centre. CBSE said that the school will be sanitised properly before and after exams. Minor exams will be held from 17th for class 10 and 16th for class 12. The question paper will be sent to schools by CBSE for minor papers as well. Additionally, to ensure fair exams, invigilators will also be appointed by CBSE.

This year, both class 10 and 12 board exams will be held twice in two terms. The date sheets released today are of term 1 exams. The exams will be held on a 50% syllabus.

The exam will have MCQ-only questions. Students will have to select one correct option out of four. CBSE Board Exams 2022 will not be held for every subject but only for major subjects, as per the board. This is the first time that the new exam pattern will be followed.

Earlier, a date sheet was doing rounds on social media claiming that CBSE board exams will be held from November 15, however, the Board denied those claims and rated the same as a fake circular. It also asked students, parents and other stakeholders not to believe in any circulars found on social media platforms.

Under the first term result, only marks of students will be displayed and final status including pass or repeater etc will be known after the second term exams. CBSE Board Exams 2022 final result will consist of both term 1, term 2 exams, and internal assessment.

