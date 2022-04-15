CBSE Class 10, 12 Term-II Exam to Begin on April 26. Tips to Help You Prepare Better

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts class 10 and 12 examinations every year. In view of the ongoing pandemic, the authorities are conducting CBSE Board Exam 2022 in 2 terms. This will also help in implementing the New Education Policy 2020.

CBSE Term 2 Exam will start on April 26, 2022. Meanwhile, students are left with nearly 10 days to fully prepare for the exams. Now, in the last days of preparation, it’s better not to try to cover the whole syllabus and rather revise what you have already studied.

Here are some useful tips to help you prepare for the board exam.

Prepare for the board exam with these tips:

This year, students have received a lot of time to prepare for the board exam. CBSE Term 2 exam will follow a subjective pattern. Students should do their preparation accordingly.

Time Management: Make a separate study timetable for 10 days.

Focus on coursebooks: Put all your focus and effort into studying NCERT books instead of studying new books.

Divide your time: Do not study only one subject a day. Think efficiently and divide your day by revising difficult and easy subjects.

Keep an eye on the latest exam pattern: Prepare for the board exam according to the latest exam pattern.

Solve sample papers: Do solve CBSE practice papers. This will help you a lot.

Try to increase your writing speed, but without compromising on the quality.

Feeling of stress and anxiety during exams is common, so do not panic. Whenever you feel anxious or stressed, take a little time for yourself and do what you like.

