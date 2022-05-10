CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Analysis: Students Find Biology Difficult, Physics, Chemistry Easy

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 class 10 science exam, held on May 10, was an easy to moderate level paper, say experts. While the physics and chemistry sections were easy, the biology section was compeatively tougher with more application-based questions.

“The physics and the chemistry parts were quite easy in CBSE term 2 class 10 question paper. The biology section was easy to moderate with more application-based questions. The questions were aimed at assessing the fundamental concepts of the students. Students were able to complete the paper in the allotted time," says Jayant Kumar, TGT – Science, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow.

Also read| CBSE Class 10 Math Exam Analysis: Students Say Paper Easy but Lengthy

Advertisement

Most of the students seem happy with the exam. Aashika Thakur, Class 10th student, Geeta Bal Bharti, Delhi told news18.com, “today’s science exam was easy. Question paper contained straight forward questions and length of attempting the question was short so we could complete on time."

Meanwhile, some experts said that students found the paper average with some questions being tricky.

“Few questions were found to be tricky. Numerical part of the paper was very easy and direct," said Deepika Sharma, HOD Science, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad.

Read| CBSE Class 10 English Exam Analysis: Teachers, Students Says Question Paper ‘Well-drafted’, Completed Within Time

“About 50 per cent of the paper was application based and 35 per cent was a test of understanding. Only 15 per cent was recall based. It is a scoring and balanced paper," explains Chinar Banga, Deputy Head, Senior Years, Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad.

The CBSE term 2 question paper is of the subjective format unlike term 1 was it MCQ type. Students had appeared for the in-person, written exam after a gap of almost two years. The board is conducting the exam at across 6,720 centres in the country. The final result will be a merger of term 1 and 2 results.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.