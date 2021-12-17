CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam Results Likely in January

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has successfully conducted the term 1 examination of Class 10 students in the academic year 2021-22. The CBSE conducted the term 1 exam in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format from November 30 to December 11. The students are now eagerly waiting for their results. The board is likely to announce the CBSE class 10 result for term 1 exams in January 2022.

Just like exams, this year, the results too will be unique. CBSE has made it clear that no student will be declared pass or fail in the term 1 examination of class 10. The board will only share the marks scored by the students. In case, a student did not appear for a paper, he/she would be marked absent. In such cases, only internal marks submitted by the school will be awarded to him/her.

Over 21 lakh class 10 students had registered for the CBSE board exams this year. CBSE has not made any official statement regarding the term 1 exam class 10 results, however, reports suggest that the result will be out in January 2022. The exact date is not yet released.

The results will be released on the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Students will have to enter roll number, date of birth to check their results. The results will also be available through SMS, IVRS, and Digi locker. CBSE 10th result 2022 will comprise the marks statement, grades and division.

In this academic session, the CBSE board will be conducting the exams in two terms. The first term exams have been completed, and the second term exam will be conducted in March 2022. The final result will consist of term 1, term 2, and internal results.

Holding term 2 examinations will largely depend on situations caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in India. As of now, the board has not shared any information related to the term 2 examinations. In case of term 2 exams are not held due to the Covid-19 situation, term 1 marks and internal assessment will make for the final results after moderations.

