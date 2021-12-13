CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper was Tough, Instructions Not Clear, say Experts

The Central Board of Examination (CBSE) class 12 board exams continue to be tough. The CBSE 12th accountancy exam held on December 13 was also ranked as tough by most students. Earlier, physics, mathematics, and English exams too were rated tough and students had demanded easy evaluation. Despite protests, the trend of ‘confusing’ and ‘difficult’ board exams continues.

In the exam held on Monday, some of the questions were tough, and some were lengthy. Several students found the paper tough, instructions were not clear and one of the questions had wrong options, claim teachers.

“Students were of the view that few questions were on the tougher side. Overall they found it tough. Instructions regarding the paper were not clear. One of the questions had the wrong options. Students found the paper a bit lengthy. Leaving a few questions, the rest of the paper was average," said Dr CS Nair, Dean Skills and Capacity Building, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad.

As per the sample paper, students had to attempt 45 questions out of 55 but as per instructions in the question paper, students were asked to attempt 40 questions out of 48. Thus, the number of choices has been reduced, adds experts.

Even though the paper was not aligned with the sample paper, students can expect good marks. “The paper was not aligned with the sample paper provided by CBSE. Since limited practice material was available, handouts and repeated practice proved to be the key to sound preparation. Overall, a very balanced paper from students point of view as well, as they were satisfied. We can expect students to score well in the exam," said Anshu Mittal, Principal, MRG School, Rohini

Dhruv Kamble, class 12 student of JIRS says it was a moderately difficult paper. “In part 1, Section A and C was moderately difficult and concise. Section B was easy. In part 2, section B was confusing and had moderately difficult questions," says Dhruv.

“The questions were similar to the sample papers. Section C was moderately difficult and some questions were tricky. Overall it was a student-friendly paper," said JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru teacher MA Anitha.

“It was a balanced paper and students, in general, were satisfied with the level of questions asked. They also were able to complete the paper within the stipulated time," said Ameeta Mohan, Principal, Amity International School, Pushp Vihar.

CBSE will conduct Chemistry on December 14 next. The class 12 part I board exams 2022 will conclude on December 21. The exam pattern was changed and divided into two terms this year. The syllabus was reduced by 30 per cent.

