CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Term 2 Exam Tricky, Lengthy; Average Students Might Find it Hard to score High

Touted to be one of the toughest exams for commerce students, CBSE’s class 12 accountancy exam was held on May 23. The term 2 exam was a theory exam conducted after about two years for the current batch, thus a large section of students found the exam to be lengthier. While half of the exam was easy which could make passing the paper possible for most, however, there will be fight to score high marks as the exam consists of many tricky questions which can make on lose points if not attempted with focus.

“Around 40 per cent of the questions were easy for all students. On the other hand, approximately 30 per cent of the questions were tricky but doable. Some adjustments seemed difficult for the students, particularly for the average group. Time may be a constraint for the students if not practiced and prepared for time management. Some students were reported getting confused in using the formats given in the answer books (for journal and ledger) as it is newly introduced and pages are not in order of the question paper, " informed Pankaj Saikia, PGT-Commerce, Modern English School, Guwahati.

Despite the difficulties faced in adjustments, the exam was easier when compared to the final-year accounts question papers over past years, said Meenu Chandok, HOD, Commerce at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad. “The Term 2 Class XII Accountancy Exam was relatively easier as compared to previous years’ papers. Students were able to complete the paper on time. Part A, comprising of NPO, Partnership Firms and companies was not very challenging and majority of the students could attempt the paper with ease. Part B, comprising of Analysis of Financial Statements needed fewer calculations as compared to previous years’ papers. Barring some students who faced difficulty in some adjustments, most of the students were comfortable attempting the paper. Overall, it was a relatively easy paper and most of the students attempted it well," said Chandok.

“As per student perspectives, today’s accountancy paper was generally lengthy and time has fallen short for most of the students," informed Rajan Dutta, Faculty Accounts, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad.

Pawan Talati, PGT Accountancy at VidyaGyan Leadership Academy, Bulandshahr too said that 30 per cent of the paper was knowledge-based, 55 per cent based on application and 15 per cent required higher-order thinking skills.

