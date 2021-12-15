CBSE Class 12 Economics Had Few Tricky Questions, say Experts

The Central Board of Examination (CBSE) class 12 Economics board exam 2022 was held on December 15 was a balanced paper barring a few tricky ones which could make students lose marks, if not attending to carefully, claim experts. The questions in the paper were as per the topics based on the CBSE term-1 syllabus, says experts, however, there have been few discrepancies.

In question number 41 on the foreign exchange rate, the assertion was beyond the scope of the syllabus which perturbed the students. In section B some questions were found to be challenging and in the third section, question number 56, on non-tax revenue had a bit of subjectivity, said Arti Chopra, Principal, Amity International School, Sector 46, Gurugram.

“The question paper was balanced and of good standard with four ambiguous questions which could be handled with choices. Students came out very happy and are expecting good result in economics," said Chopra.

Some teachers believe that the exam was not easy. “Some students found the questions to be confusing. Even though the paper started a bit late, students were able to complete the paper on time. The paper ended at 1:20 pm and no problem of time constraints was raised by the students," said Dr Mala Kapoor, Principal, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad.

Not just the economics paper, the chemistry paper conducted yesterday too was moderately easy as per the experts and students. This comes after the part I of the CBSE board exams 2022 left several students disappointed with tough questions. The students have claimed that the class 12 English and Mathematics exams were very difficult and demanded easy evaluation and with grace marks. Both the papers were lengthy and featured questions which out of syllabus as per the students.

The question paper comprised of three sections — A, B and C. There was no negative marking, and each question carries 0.8 marks. The question paper was based on the multiple-choice pattern. Some questions on case studies were also included.

The class 12 exams will go on till December 21 and will conclude with Home Science. The next exam is Hindi to be held tomorrow, December 16.

