CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper Lengthy, Required Good Understanding of Concepts, Say Experts

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 12 economics paper today, May 28. As per experts, it was between easy to moderate. Students found the paper to be lengthy. The paper featured questions on both basic understanding and application of concepts. A good understanding of the concepts is required to score well in the paper, added experts.

The macro economics questions were based on mostly concepts and application. It was meant to test the understanding of students of the concepts. While the Indian economic development had questions from current issues and challenges of the Indian economy, experts added.

“In macro economics, the questions were meant to test the basic understanding of concepts and application. In the Indian Economic Development part, most of the questions reflected the current issues and challenges of the Indian economy. Overall, the paper was balanced and was a perfect combination of basic understanding and application of concepts," said Sunita Dey, PGT- Economics, Modern English School, Guwahati.

“The pattern and the difficulty level of the question paper was very similar to that of the CBSE sample paper, hence the questions included in the question paper had easy to moderate difficulty level," she added.

“The paper did have one or two tricky and in-depth questions which could be answered by students who had prepared well for the exam. The 2 marker questions were quite direct. The 3 marker questions were text, numerical and application based, which required intensive writing, however, they did not require any diagrams anywhere," explained Sudeshna Bhattacharya, HOD Economics, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad.

“The 5 mark questions, one of which was a case-based question, were straight and easy to find answers to. Their language was easy though a bit lengthy. The paper required writing and attention till the last moment," she added.

“The paper was moderate on the difficulty level as well as was lengthy. Around 50 per cent of the paper was knowledge-based. Few questions were based on application and critical thinking. To score well, an in-depth knowledge of the subject was a must," said Oneeka Deep, PGT- Economics, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.