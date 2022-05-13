CBSE Class 12 English Exam Easy But Required Thorough Understanding, Claim Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)‘s class 12 English term 2 exam was a scoring paper, according to the first reaction from students after returning from the exam. CBSE held the class 12 English core paper of the term 2 board exams today, May 13. The short answers in the literature section required thorough understanding of the texts while the long-answer questions, although easy, required some thinking, they added.

“The class 12 English core question paper is an excellent start for the pandemic batch, appearing for the term 2 exam. The question paper is a balanced, unambiguous and scoring one, with ample verbal clues in the writing section questions," said Dr Anshu Arora, Principal, Amity International School, Sector 43, Gurugram.

“The short-answer questions in the literature section were direct while calling for a thorough understanding of the texts. Most students should also be able to tackle the long-answer questions, except perhaps the one on Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers which would require some degree of higher-order thinking. The reading comprehension and the writing tasks are as per our expectations," explained Sreemoyee Banerjee, HOD (English)/Teaching Faculty (English - Senior Years), Shiv Nadar School, Gurgaon.

The CBSE term 2 exam is held in the subjective format unlike term 1 which consisted of objective-type question only. Students are appearing for the in-person exams after a gap of almost two years. The board exams were cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

CBSE is conducting the exam at across 6,720 centres in the country. The final result will be a merger of term 1 and 2 results along with internals and practical assessments. This term, the questions papers are relatively easy and well-balanced as per experts than the previous terms when some questions were difficult or out of syllabus.

