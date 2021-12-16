CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam Was Balanced, Overall a Good Paper, Say Experts

The Central Board of Examination (CBSE) Class 12 Hindi exam held on December 16 was a balanced paper. Students who appeared for the exam were happy with the question paper. Students had to attempt 40 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in 90 minutes.

“In the Hindi Paper, students were asked to attempt 40 marks MCQ questions in 90 minutes. The question paper was balanced and standard. Overall, it was a good paper," said Sheilly Rastogi, Head of Department- Languages, Shiv Nadar School, Noida.

Having an easy paper came as a surprise to students as most of the class 12 exams have been rated as tougher than usual by most students. Several students have been protesting against the tough question papers in the part I board exams 2022. The class 12 maths and accountancy papers were called as tough and lengthy by the students. They also claimed that instructions were not clear in the accountancy paper. The students had taken to social media to demand easy evaluation and grace marks.

The CBSE class 12 exam began on December 1 and will conclude on December 21. The next exam to be held is political science on December 17. This year the board had divided the exams into two terms — I and II each covering 50 per cent of the syllabus.

The term I exams are crucial in the board exams 2022. The final result will be made on the basis of the term I and term II marks, however, CBSE had earlier said that in the case due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation the term II exams are not held, the board will consider the part I exams only along with internal and practical marks for calculating the final marks.

