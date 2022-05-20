CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Was 'Tricky', Average Students Might Face Difficulty: Experts

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 12 physics exam today, May 20 had a few tricky questions, which average students may find difficult to answer, say students’ experts. While 60 per cent of the students were straightforward, there were quite a few difficult questions, adds experts. The paper featured theory-based, concept-based as well as application-based questions.

“The exam had questions ranging in difficulty from easy to moderate. 60 per cent of the questions were straightforward, and if the student prepared well, they should do well. The ray optics application questions were of a high order, and average students may have difficulty answering them," said Priya Roy, PGT- Physics, Modern English School, Guwahati.

“As many as 40 per cent of the questions were application-based questions and a few questions were tricky. However, students were able to attempt the paper in time," says Sanjeev Kumar, HoD Physics, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad.

“The mathematical computations were simple but the answer required little additional effort. Questions on semi conductor devices and digital circuits were mostly taken directly from the NCERT book and ranged from simple to difficult. The majority of the questions were similar to those in the sample paper. The paper had an excellent combination of application and memory questions," added Roy.

“Most of the questions were direct from the NCERT textbook. Only a few questions were tricky. Most of the theory-based questions had the elements of numericals which is common. Apart from this, concept based questions as well as application based questions were also seen," said Tilak, Physics teacher at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru.

Experts have also said that the paper was a scoring one and not a tough one to crack. “Section A of the paper was easy and based on simple concepts. Some questions in section B were from the solved examples in NCERT textbook and from CBSE sample paper. Surprisingly, Section B did not include even a single derivation. The conceptual questions and numericals in Section B were based directly on the topics. Section C included an interesting case study from the chapter Ray Optics (Optical Instruments)," said Deepak Bhatnagar, PGT – Physics, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad.

