CBSE Class 12 Sociology Exam Analysis: Students Found Few Questions to be out of Syllabus

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) began the term-1 board exams 2022 class 12 exams with the sociology paper. According to experts, the paper was balanced, however, there were two questions that were rather tricky. Out of the total four were assertion reasoning questions, two of which were confusing for most students. The exam was conducted from 11.30 am to 1 pm.

Amity International School, Sector 1, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad subject expert Anisha Gupta says, “The paper was balanced but two questions were rather tricky. There were four assertion reasoning questions out of 4, one question was ambiguous and for one question the reason was incomplete."

Gupta added that as per the students’ reactions the paper was moderate and it could have put focus on more important subjects that might be helpful to the students in further education. “The students could attempt the entire paper in the given time and most of the students found the paper average. The paper could have focused more on important concepts that are useful in higher education," she said.

The exam was very easy, says Abhinandan Adhikari, class 12, Humanities student of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad. Section A and C were pretty straightforward, while section B was moderate, however, he added that some questions were not of the class 12 syllabus and few did not have the correct answer mentioned in the choices.

“Due to this reason the liberty of the students to choose and skip 4 questions in section A and B and two questions in section C got restricted. The problem was there in as many as four questions, and this put mental stress upon the students. I hope the concerned department takes note of this issue and makes sure the same does not happen again in the upcoming exams," said Abhinandan adding that if any student who would have studied thoroughly and practised the concepts would easily score 40 out of 40, even after skipping the faulty questions.

The class 12 exams will continue till December 21. The next paper will be held on December 3 for English. This year, the board has changed the pattern of the exams. While earlier students mostly needed to write lengthy answers, for the board exams 2022, the question paper has been set in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format. Students are being provided OMR sheets and they will have to give the correct answer by darkening the circle from the choice of responses. CBSE is expected to hold the second term in March-April, however, only if the Covid-19 pandemic situation is better.

CBSE will release the answer key containing the correct answers tonight. Students will be able to estimate their marks based on the answer key.

