CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result Date 2022: Passing Marks, Highest Marks Toppers Can Get

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result Date 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results for the term 1 exam of class 12 soon. The results are expected to be out after Holi within this week. Students who had appeared for the examination will be able to check their results online on the CBSE official portals — cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in, once released. It will also be available via SMS, DigiLocker and Umang app.

This time, no student will be failed on the basis of the class 12 term 1 exam. This means irrespective of the candidate’s performance in the term 1 exam, they will be allowed to appear for term 2 board exams. CBSE will share the theory marks directly with the schools who will then add the practical marks to the total and announce the results.

Advertisement

Also read| CBSE 12th Students Stop Waiting for Marksheet, Here’s How to be Ready for Term 1 Result Instead

Students who score low marks in term 1 results have the option to better their performance with term 2 exams. The final results will be prepared after averaging the marks of term 1 and term 2 exams. If a candidate is able to pass the term combined even when they fail to clear any one of the terms, they can still pass the boards.

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result Date 2022: Minimum Marks Needed to Pass

To be declared pass in CBSE class 12 board, a candidate needs to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in theory and practical papers separately. To pass the term 1 exam separately, students need to score a minimum of 40 per cent, or 12 out of 40-mark theory papers.

Advertisement

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result Date 2022: Highest Marks Toppers Can Get

Advertisement

The highest marks one can score in CBSE 12th term exams is full 100 per cent. In term 1 class 10 exams too, a large number of students have got full marks. Since it was an MCQ format paper, earlier expectations were being made that the term 1 exams could take the overall marks higher for students. Not just this time, last year too, the highest marks obtained in CBSE 12th boards was 100 per cent. More than 1 lakh kids had got 95 per cent marks in 2021. Such high marks often take college admission cut-offs high too.

Read| CBSE 12th Result 2022: When & Where to Check Markshseet

Due to the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board had divided the current academic session into two equal parts with each covering 50 per cent of the syllabus. The term 1 examinations for the first 50 per cent of the syllabus were held offline in November- December of 2021 featuring Multiple-Choice question (MCQ) format.

Advertisement

The CBSE class 12 term 2 exams are slated to begin on April 26 and will continue till June 15. Unlike the term 1 exam, the term 2 exams will have short and long answer type questions instead of the MCQ format. Earlier on March 12, CBSE had declared the class 10 term 1 results online.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.