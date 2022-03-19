CBSE Class 12 term 1 Result Date Awaited, Students Demand Immediate Result

While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared class 10 term 1 result 2021-22 through schools, the results for class 12 students are not out yet. Amidst this, students have started demanding for their result immediately. Many of them also took to Twitter, expressing their grievances with CBSE and urging them to declare class 12 term 1 result 2021-22 as soon as possible.

After the CBSE class 10 results, several students have asked CBSE class 12 exams also

Advertisement

As said earlier by the board authorities, the CBSE Term 1 result for class 12th will not have the pass/fail status but only give students their score in the Term 1 MCQ-based papers. CBSE on March 11 has released the term 2 date sheet. Both classes’ exams will start on April 26. The CBSE term 2 date sheet for class 10 and 12th is available on the official website of CBSE at www.cbse.gov.in.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.