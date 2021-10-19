CTET 2021 Registration Deadline Extended till Oct 25

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for the registrations of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 up to October 25. The last date to pay the application fee is now October 26, up to 3.30 pm. Interested candidates can apply at the official website at ctet.nic.in. Earlier, the CTET 2021 application process was scheduled to conclude today, October 19.

Meanwhile, the online application correction window will remain open from October 28 to November 3. CBSE had earlier said the admit card of the exam will be issued on the first week of December and the result will be declared on February 15 next year.

Further, candidates who have completed, postgraduation with a minimum 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated BEd-MEd can also apply. One more exam centre has been created at Leh for the “convenience of the aspirants," the director of CTET informed.

Advertisement

After clearing CTET 2021, one will become eligible to apply for the post of a teacher in schools.

>CTET 2021: Documents needed to apply

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Certificate of highest qualification

— Aadhaar Card

— Scanned copy of passport size photograph

— Scanned copy of the signature

>CTET 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of CTET

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Online’ button

Step 3: Register using required details. Save the registration number

Step 4: Fill in the online application form, upload necessary documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee. Submit

Step 6: Download and save the application form for further use

>CTET 2021: Application fees

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 1000 while for SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates, it is Rs 500. Those who wish to appear for both papers will have to pay Rs 1,200 for the unreserved category while the reserved category applicants will have to pay Rs 600.

The exam will be conducted from December 16 to January 13 in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:30 am to noon while the second one will be from 2:30 am to 5 pm. CTET will consist of two papers — those who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 will have to appear for paper I and those who are willing to teach classes 6 to 8 will have to appear for paper II.

CTET 2021 will be conducted in 20 languages including Hindi and English. Further, the validity of CTET certificates has been extended. Earlier it was valid for seven years, but, now the same is valid for a lifetime.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.