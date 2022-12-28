CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Live Updates: 10th and 12th Timetable to Out Soon at cbse.nic.in

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 10:54 IST
New Delhi, India
CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th and 12th board examinations will tentatively begin from February 15. The CBSE has announced that the practical exams dates. It will be held from January 2 and continue till February 14. The theory exam dates could be out anytime soon. Read More
|YEAR
|10TH
|12TH
|2022
|94.40%
|92.71%
|2021
|99.04%
|99.37%
|2020
|91.46%
|88.78%
|2019
|91.10%
|83.40%
Candidates are advised to carry the verification documents like Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, and passport size photograph along with their admit card. Candidates are required to read all the instructions carefully after taking the hard copy of the admit card.
Candidates are not allowed to carry any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, geometry/pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, calculator, log table, electronic pen/scanner, cardboard etc. They are also not allowed to carry mobile phones, bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band, watch, wallet, goggles, handbags, ornaments…read more
A minimum of 40 per cent of questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam 2023 and 30 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 exams 2023 will be competency-based. Besides, questions for the board exams 2023 will come in a variety of formats, including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning, and case-based problems. The written exams will consist of 80 marks whereas the internal assessments or practicals will account for the remaining 20 marks.
The CBSE has announced that the 10th, 12th practical exams will be held from January 2 and continue till February 14. Schools will have to start uploading marks or internal grades of practical exams, projects, and internal assessment from January 2 onwards, the board said. If any student is absent, s/he will be allowed to re-schedule the exam, CBSE added.
CBSE will release the date sheet soon at cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in. Students can download the timetable for both 10th and 12th exams, once out, by following these steps –
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the date sheet link under what’s new column
Step 3: Click on class 10 or class 12 timetable
Step 4: PDF will open, download and save for further use
The board usually releases the timetable around 45 to 60 days before the exam commences. CBSE has also revised the syllabus and is conducting exams with 100 per cent syllabus nearly two years after reducing it. A minimum of 40 per cent of questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam 2023 and 30 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 exams 2023 will be competency-based, the education ministry has said.
According to the revised CBSE paper pattern for class 10 and class 12, questions for the board exams 2023 will come in a variety of formats, including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning, and case-based problems. The written exams will consist of 80 marks whereas the internal assessments or practicals will account for the remaining 20.
