CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Live Updates: 10th and 12th Timetable to Out Soon at cbse.nic.in

Once declared, it will be available at the official website at cbse.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in.

The board usually releases the timetable around 45 to 60 days before the exam commences. CBSE has also revised the syllabus and is conducting exams with 100 per cent syllabus nearly two years after reducing it. A minimum of 40 per cent of questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam 2023 and 30 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 exams 2023 will be competency-based, the education ministry has said.

According to the revised CBSE paper pattern for class 10 and class 12, questions for the board exams 2023 will come in a variety of formats, including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning, and case-based problems. The written exams will consist of 80 marks whereas the internal assessments or practicals will account for the remaining 20.

