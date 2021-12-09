CBSE Designated to Act as Standards Authority for Schools Affiliated to it and Run by KVS, NVS: Govt

The CBSE has been designated to act as the standards authority for schools affiliated to it and run by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday. Pradhan made the statement in response to a question in Rajya Sabha.

“The National Education Policy (NEP) recommended that for schools controlled, managed and aided by the central government, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in consultation with the Ministry of Education (MoE) shall prepare a framework," he said. “Accordingly, the CBSE has been designated to act as SSA (School Standards Authority) for schools affiliated to it and run by KVS (Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan) and NVS (Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti), Pradhan said. For schools run by state governments, the state government will designate State School Standards Authority (SSSA), he said.

The CBSE has prepared standards in different areas of school functioning like curriculum, pedagogy, assessment, infrastructure, inclusive practices, human resources, management and governance, and leadership, the minister said. The “assessment tool’ for the framework of standards called School Quality Assessment and Assurance has been made available at the DIKSHA portal, he added. Pradhan said the standards across the different domains will act as a yardstick for evaluating the effectiveness of school practices and enable schools to evaluate themselves against the stipulated qualitative benchmarks and make transformational change to reach an expected level of excellence in all aspects of functioning.

