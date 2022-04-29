CBSE Directs Schools to Make Arrangements for Handling Heatwaves During Term 2 Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday directed its board examination centres to make proper arrangements for handling the heatwave situation and the possibility of COVID-19 spread during the ongoing Term-II exams for classes 10 and 12.

In a letter addressed to centre superintendents, CBSE’s controller of examination, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj asked for their personal intervention to ensure arrangements in the matter.

CBSE has paid Rs 5,000 fixes and Rs 5 per candidate per day for the examination day for ensuring adherence to COVID-19 protocols laid down by the central and state governments. In addition, CBSE has also decided to pay Rs 2 per candidate per day to make potable water available at the centres. The board directed the exam centres to ensure clean drinking water availability.

CBSE term 2 examinations began on April 26 and are scheduled to go on till May 24 for class 10 and June 15 for class 12. The exams are being conducted in a single shift beginning from 10:30 AM. Students of both classes will get two hours to write their major papers. This year, the board had divided the academic year into two terms, each covering 50 per cent of the syllabus. The term 1 examination featuring only objective type questions was earlier conducted in November and December 2021. Students will be evaluated based on the average of their scores in the term 1 and term 2 examinations.

Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha was forced to reschedule the class 10 or Madhyama exams 2022 amidst the heatwave condition in the state. The exams which were slated to begin on April 28 were postponed to May 9. As per the new schedule, the social science paper will be held on May 9 instead of May 2 whereas the English paper will now be conducted on May 10 instead of May 4. The examinations are to be held in a single sitting from 8 AM on the exam dates. The board also postponed the State Open School Certificate Examination (SOSCE) to be held on May 9 and 10 at 8 AM.

