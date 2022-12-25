CBSE Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 Timetables to be Out Soon at cbse.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release CBSE Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet likely soon. As of now, the Board has not shared by exact date of release of datesheet, but it is expected to be out by this month. Once released, the Class 10, 12 time table will be available to candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE is set to conduct the classes 10 and 12 board exams from February 15, however, the complete exam date sheet is still awaited. The board usually releases the date sheet 45 to 60 days prior to the exam. Once released, it will be available at cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in.

For 2023, CBSE has planned to return to the pre-pandemic levels for the 10th and 12th board exams. Schools were instructed to switch to the complete syllabus instead of the reduced curriculum being used during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. The education ministry had earlier confirmed that a minimum of 40 per cent of questions in the CBSE class 10 exam 2023 and 30 per cent in the class 12 exams 2023 will be competency-based.

The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommended a competency-based education approach to learning that focuses on particular competencies in each subject. The approach focuses on real-world applications of knowledge and skills and the authenticity of the learning experience.

According to the revised CBSE paper pattern for class 10 and class 12, questions for the board exams 2023 will come in a variety of formats, including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning, and case-based problems. The written exams will consist of 80 marks whereas the internal assessments or practicals will account for the remaining 20. The board has also released the sample papers with on marking scheme.

Meanwhile, the CBSE class 10 and class 12 practical exams 2023 are due to start on January 1. In addition, the Board recently shared critical regulations for schools and students regarding practical exams. The board directed the schools to ensure that the CBSE syllabus was completed prior to the announcement of exam dates.

