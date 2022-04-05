CBSE Extends Dispute Redressal Mechanism Registration Till April 20

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for the online dispute redressal mechanism registration till April 20, 2022 for CBSE term I exams. Now, schools can raise concerns against their class 10 and class 12 results within the new due date. The official notification is available on the CBSE website at cbse.nic.in.

Those who want to raise any dispute regarding performance on Term 1, must note that they will have to first inform the schools of their pupil. Following this schools will process the request of the student and if any dispute can be resolved at the level of the school, the outcome will be communicated by the school to the student concerned in writing, read the recently released CBSE notification.

However, if the dispute is to be resolved by CBSE, a report combining all the disputes received by the schools may be uploaded in one go on the school request submission for resolution in the link available on the official notice, the notification added.

Further, the parents and schools must note that the dispute request have to be uploaded within schedule on the portal. No request sent by the school on any email id or any other platform will not be considered by the CBSE.

For this academic season, over 36 lakh students had appeared for the term 1 Class 10 exams which were held in November-December 2021. The term 2 exam will be held from April 26, as per the CBSE notification. This year the CBSE has already declared class 10 results for term 1 exams. The results are available with schools and will be available for students from their respective schools. This year, no student will fail the board exam. Further, the board has also released this year’s datesheet for CBSE term 2 exams. Irrespective of their scores in term 1 result, the board will allow students to take term 2 board exams.

