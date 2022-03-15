CBSE Improves Class 10 Term 1 Scores of 28,310 Students, Here's Why

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has improved scores of as many as 28310 students who appeared for class 10 exams. The revised results of these students have been sent to their respective schools via email. CBSE has increased the marks of these students as it rectified an error made in the class 10 answer sheets.

The error was highlighted by a student based on which CBSE had constituted a committee. CBSE ensured that the dispute will be resolved within 24 hours. “The Committee submitted its report at 6.00 PM on 14.03.2022 and based on the report of the expert committee, the CBSE has evaluated the OMRs of Odia Class-X with the correct answer key approved by the expert committee. The revised performance of students has been since sent to the concerned schools for onward information of the students. A total of 28310 students have benefitted as a result of this revision," the board said in an official notice.

CBSE has given results for the class 10 term 1 board exams to schools via email. CBSE did not disclose the results online this time. This is the first time that CBSE had held MCQ-based exams and declared results based on the same.

The issue was first raised by a class 10 boy who tweeted to CBSE saying, “Respected sir, The term 1 exam of cbse X class Odia question paper. 11 answers of the given answer keys are wrong. Please look into the matter." He had also tagged Education Minister and had sought grace marks for these questions.

CBSE claims that it was directed by the Education Minister that “the dispute must be resolved within the next 24 hours and students grievance addressed immediately and appropriately."

CBSE had also opened a window to raise grievances for schools, students, and other stakeholders, the link of which has been activated at cbse.nic.in. The queries can be raised till March 26. Students can directly file in their complaints with the school, who, in return will raise issues with the board. CBSE had earlier said that the grievances will be resolved and a final verdict will be delivered during the final results.

