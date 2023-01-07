CBSE Introduces New Skill Subjects And Modules For Students Of Classes 9, 11

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently introduced new skill subjects for classes 9 and 11. According to National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s suggestions, CBSE has consistently taken steps to implement skill education in its affiliated schools. In roughly 22,000 CBSE-affiliated schools, over 27 lakh students are currently enrolled in classes 9 through 12 to study skill subjects.

The CBSE offers 43 skill subjects for classes 11 and 12 and 22 skill subjects for class 9 and class 10, respectively. Design thinking and innovation, foundation skills for sciences (pharmaceuticals and biotechnology), and electronics and hardware are the new skill subjects that have been added to Class 9. Also, included in the list of new skill subjects for Class 11 are design thinking and innovation, physical activity trainer, associate in land transportation, and electronics and hardware.

For students in middle school, CBSE now offers 33 skill modules with the length of each skill module varying between 12 and 15 hours. Hands-on activities will make up for 70 per cent of the total time allotted, and theory will take up the remaining 30 per cent. The choice of one or more of these skill modules is up to the schools and students. In addition to being offered in classroom settings, these skill modules will also be made available online for self-paced study.

The evaluation of these modules will be at the school level, ideally using a project-based approach. According to the criteria the board has established, the school is in charge of evaluating students. These modules might be provided by the corresponding hobby groups (if any). The educational institutions and students in either Class 6, Class 7, or Class 8 may select any skill module.

The introduction of the skill module and skill subject at any level is free of charge for CBSE-affiliated schools. In accordance with the board’s updated affiliation bylaws, a school need not submit a separate application in order to add any other subjects, including skill subjects, except Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS) form needs to be fully filled out and submitted by the schools.

